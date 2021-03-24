The pandemic’s social impact on toddlers

Early years providers are having to offer more support to toddlers after long periods at home in lockdown.

While some children have benefited from extra time with their families, others have fallen behind with their personal social and emotional development.

Childcare bubbles have meant some children have been able to mix with grandparents and others have continued to attend a nursery, pre-school or childminding setting but some toddlers haven’t had face to face contact with relatives or other children for a very long time.

Karen Sidell and her 21 month old daughter Isla Credit: ITV News Anglia

Karen Sidell from Hingham in Norfolk, hopes it won’t be long before her two year old daughter Isla can mix with others her own age.

Karen runs Bop Tots music and movement classes and says other parents are also concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on their children.

She’s not used to new faces and she’s only used to seeing her family so if we approach anyone new outside she’s very hesitant. She’s not that willing to engage. She just stares at people and it’s quite difficult to know that is because she hasn’t been able to get out and I feel quite sad about that. It’s a big chunk out of her life that she’s missed out on Karen Sidell, Mother to 21 month old Isla

Ofsted interviewed more than 700 early years providers and 44% said that children’s personal, social and emotional development had fallen behind.

Early years providers have told ITV News Anglia that for the majority of children this shouldn’t have a lasting impact.

Some toddlers are needing extra support as they return to childcare settings Credit: ITV News Anglia

These little people we knew were going to struggle coming back into a group setting so we put lots of interventions in place for them to help them to share, to take turns, to be with their friends again, to understand how to communicate as part of a small friendship group and what we really noticed was children’s resilience. Sarah Graven, Ofsted Registered Independent Childminder

Children’s ability to settle back into their nursery, pre-school or childminding setting will depend on their experiences at home.