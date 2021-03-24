Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds announces return of live indoor performances

Audiences will be welcomed back to Bury St Edmunds' Theatre Royal on 21 May, well over 12 months since they last staged a play indoors.

Having been closed throughout the pandemic, the theatre's first performance will be an in-house production of Around the World in 80 Days.

If the government's roadmap out of lockdown goes to plan, indoor venues will be allowed to operate at half-capacity from 17 May, with audiences socially distanced.

It will be the first time a show produced by the theatre's artistic director Owen Calvert-Lyons is staged on the Georgian venue's stage, despite him being in the post since June last year.

He said: "When I was fortunate enough to join Theatre Royal last summer I never anticipated that it would be almost a year before I would be putting productions on to the stage. Yet here we are, after the most unbelievable year, preparing for reopening.

"Theatre Royal has at its heart a loyal and supportive audience who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us during the darkest of recent months and I cannot wait to throw open the doors and invite them in."

The theatre did stage some outside performances of A Christmas Carol on Angel Hill in December before the start of the latest national lockdown.

The entire programme for spring and summer 2021 has been announced by Theatre Royal, including some shows which were postponed in 2020.

Mr Calvert-Lyons said they hoped to be able to lift any social-distancing measures around a month after reopening.

He added: "We've worked really hard over the last few months getting the theatre ready for audiences to return.

"Bubble Seating in the auditorium, one-way systems and dedicated entrances will give audience members lots of space.

"An upgraded air-handling system, deep cleans and effective sanitisation will help to keep the virus at bay.

"All being well, we hope to return to a full auditorium from 22 June, if restrictions allow. It’s still two months until we open so any changes or updates to restrictions will be adhered to but at the moment we are looking forward to a safe return."

The theatre said the online box office would open for members on Wednesday, 24 March and for the general public on Friday, 26 March.