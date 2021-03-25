Father and daughter duo from Essex recreate famous Sutton Hoo helmet out of lego

Watch a video report by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

Lockdown's driven many of us to take on new hobbies and challenges, but what about rebuilding a 7th Century Anglo Saxon helmet out of lego?

It is exactly what one father and daughter duo from Saffron Walden in Essex have done.

Made up of around 1,000 pieces, it took Andrew and 11-year-old Matilda Webb around four weeks to carefully construct the iconic treasure discovered at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk.

The Sutton Hoo helmet replica is made up of more than 1,000 bricks. Credit: ITV News Anglia

I was after something nobody else had built before, and something that was quite a hard build, and little did we know how hard it would be! Andrew Webb

Their shared love of Lego has seen them build everything from a model of Saffron Walden's Market Square, to castles and spaceships.

Recreating the helmet, which was discovered during the archaelogical dig at Sutton Hoo near Woodbridge in Suffolk in 1939, has been Matilda and Andrew's toughest build yet though.

The pair have made several Lego creations over the years. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He took to building things up and then the next day he'd come back and he'd be like, he's ripped it all up. Then he'd sort of slump around being grumpy, and then have a brand new idea, and then we'd come back in and he'd build it and then it would just repeat. But we finally got there. Matilda Webb

The pair were inspired by recent Netflix film 'The Dig' which tells the story of the discovery of the Anglo Saxon burial site just before the Second World War began.

It was one of the most important archaelogical discoveries of all time, with the large ship and pieces of ornaments uncovered, proof that the Anglo Saxons in Britain were no in 'The Dark Ages'.

When the original helmet was unearthed, it was in hundreds of fragments because at some point in its long life, the burial chamber had collapsed under the weight of the earth and shattered it.

In the 1950s experts attempted to piece what they had together, but the result was not satisfactory.

The reconstruction now in the British Museum was put together by conservator Nigel Williams. It took him a year to construct in the early 1970s, as he had few clues as to what he was rebuilding looked like.

But, he pieced the bits they had together, filling in the blanks with modern materials.

After this reconstruction, The Royal Armouries then forged a gold and silver version which is probably much closer to what it would have looked like when it was worn by the King of East Anglia, King Raedwald when he was buried at Sutton Hoo next to the River Deben.

This gold and silver version of the helmet is on display at the Sutton Hoo museum. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Just as Nigel Williams did in the 1970s, Andrew and Matilda have pieced together their own helmet, and now they want Lego to turn it into a saleable set, so others can have a go too.

The build has been submitted to Lego Ideas, where fans post their creations and the public vote for them.

I'm hoping that parents and kids and history fans and Lego fans and people all across East Anglia want to support this, because the Sutton Hoo helmet is East Anglia's gift to the world, it's such a fascinating unique object and if Netflix can make a film out of it you know there's a story there. So, I just wanted to keep that story going and write a new chapter in the history of Sutton Hoo. Andrew Webb

The build has been submitted to Lego Ideas. Credit: ITV News Anglia

If their Sutton Hoo helmet can get 10,000 votes, Lego will consider turning it into a set others can buy.

It would be really amazing, I would love that. It would be so cool to know that other people are building what we once built and I could show off to all my friends and it would be really fun! Matilda Webb

The National Trust has also indicated they may display the Lego structure beside their version of the helmet at the Sutton Hoo museum.

Archaeologist Basil Brown, King Raedwald of East Anglia and Edith Pretty have also been designed in miniature by Matilda. Credit: ITV Anglia

Matilda, who is the details woman, while her dad is in charge of construction, has also designed three figures that would go with the set.

King Raedwald himself, who it is believed the helmet belonged to as he is thought to have been buried in the ancient chamber.

And also, Basil Brown, the Suffolk archaeologist responsible for unearthing the significant find.

And Edith Pretty, the landowner who brought Basil in, convinced there was more to the mounds of earth on her property. Edith donated all of Sutton Hoo's discoveried to the British Museum.