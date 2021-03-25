Health chiefs in Norfolk launch major weekend push to get over 50s vaccinated

Health Chiefs in Norfolk have urged people over 50 to get vaccinated in a bid to keep the number of Covid-19 cases heading downward.

There's a major push this weekend to ensure that people who are in the priority groups for the jab, and have not yet received it, book an appointment.

If you have not yet had a first dose of the vaccine and are eligible then now is the time to come forward; the scientific evidence shows that the vaccine is safe and it could save your life. Our trained vaccination teams can talk you through the vaccination and any concerns; if you are fearful of needles just let them know and they will support you to get your jab Cath Byford, Chief Nurse, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

It's hoped those who've yet to receive a first dose will come forward by the end of this month so that appointments can be opened up to younger cohorts in the near future.

88% of over 50s in Norfolk and Waveney have had their first dose of the vaccine. Credit: ITV News Anglia

54% of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have received a vaccination

88% of people aged 50+ in Norfolk and Waveney have received the first dose of the vaccine

Health leaders say they're eager to make sure people in groups 1-9 are coming forward to be vaccinated.

Groups 1-9 include:

Anyone aged 50+

Individuals who are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (aged 16 and over)

Health and social care staff

Care home workers and residents

Carers (paid and unpaid, including young carers aged 16+)

People over the age of 50 can book a vaccination appointment at one of the large-scale centres online. Credit: ITV News Anglia

We know that mid-week, daytime appointments don’t suit everyone so we have ramped up our weekend clinics and are providing walk in vaccinations with no appointment necessary. It’s important that we get as many first doses done as possible before the expected short term dip in vaccine supply. Cath Byford, Chief Nurse, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

In order to make more appointments available, new additional clinics are being set up to manage the demand for vaccinations this weekend:

West Norfolk – King’s Lynn - Inspire Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 8.30am to 7.30pm this Friday, 26 March – drop-in vaccination service , no appointment necessary. Alternatively, you can call 01553 214530 to book a slot at this clinic

West Norfolk – Downham Market Town Hall, Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW, Monday 29 March, Thursday 1 April, Monday 5 April, 8:30am to 2pm, no appointment necessary

North Norfolk – Cromer Hospital – new weekly vaccination clinics starting this Saturday, 27 March. Book online in advance at apps.norfolk.gov.uk/carervax or just turn up between 10am and 2pm

East Coast – Gorleston – James Paget Hospital – Sunday 28 March, 9am to 4pm, drop-in vaccination service, no appointment necessary.

In addition to these extra appointments and clinics, over 50s can also call their GP practice to book a vaccine or go online to the national booking system and book an appointment at one of the large scale vaccination centres.

As a local GP, I encourage everyone over the age of 50 to contact their GP to book an appointment or visit one of the drop-in clinics this weekend. We’re also keen that anyone over the age of 16 who is clinically extremely vulnerable that hasn’t yet had or booked their vaccine to contact their GP practice. Dr Anoop Dhesi, Clinical Chair & Local GP, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Commissioning Group

