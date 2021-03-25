House prices in the East of England increased by more than 2% in 2020

House prices in most parts of the East of England are continuing to rise despite the pandemic but there were falls in some areas.

The latest figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), revealed that the average house price in the East of England in the year ending September 2020 was nearly £343,000. That was an increase of nearly £7,500 on the previous year - up 2.2%

The largest increases in the Anglia region were seen in Rutland, Buckinghamshire, Brentwood in Essex and in the Welwyn Hatfield area of Hertfordshire.

However some areas saw declining house prices including Harborough, Maldon in Essex, Kettering in Northamptonshire and Broadland in Norfolk.

There is an interactive map below showing the average house price in all council areas in the Anglia region

£342,948 Average house price in the East of England in September 2020

£105,575 Average house price in the East of England in September 2000

House prices have risen more than three-fold in the East of England in the past 20 years - faster than any other part of England outside of London.

The average price paid for a property in the region has increased by £237,000 in that time - up by 225%.

Interactive map showing the house prices in each area of the ITV Anglia region in the year to September 2020

The darker shading on the map indicates the greatest annual price increases and the lightest areas of shading indicate where house prices have fallen

Highest house prices in the Anglia region

St Albans, Herts - £621,967

Epping Forest, Essex - £563,805

Brentwood, Essex - £530,669

Buckinghamshire - £525,998

Cambridge - £520,793

Lowest house prices in the Anglia region