A major daffodil grower in the fens say they only have a fifth of their usual number of pickers this year because of Brexit.Taylor's Bulbs, near Wisbech, usually employ 150 people to pick flowers, but because of new restrictions on foreign workers only thirty have been hired.

They're expecting to harvest a third of what they normally would in the coming months. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Normally Taylor's bulbs harvests around 2.5 million cut daffodil flowers per year.

Kevin Haynes, horticulture manager, said he expects the firm to harvest around a third of that this year due to a lack of pickers.

Because of Brexit we're not allowed to bring in staff. We're not allowed to bring people over for flowers and ornamental, it's only for fruit and veg. Kevin Haynes, Taylor's Bublbs

Daffodil picking normally happens between February and April. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The daffodil picking season normally lasts around eight to 10 weeks, from February to April.

Mr Haynes says the company is not exporting daffodil flowers this year. Normally a third of their produce goes overseas.

Normally a third of Taylor's Bulbs flowers are shipped overseas. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Despite the shortage of pickers, Mr Haynes says the firm's still had a "good year" and has instead focussed on the bulbs, which can be harvested by machines.

