A Luton man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked by three men in Birdsfoot Lane.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack, which happened in the town nd are urging anyone who saw anything between Tuesday, March 23 at 6pm and Wednesday, March 24 at 6am to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hatton, who is investigating, said: “We understand that the details surrounding this incident are scarce but due to the circumstances we are not in a position to provide more information at this time.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who might have witnessed this incident. If you live or work in the area and have witnessed anything please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police through their online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/14464/21.