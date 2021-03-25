Norwich-based insurance firm Aviva announces closure of one of its offices
Norwich-based insurance firm Aviva has announced that it will be closing one of its offices as part of a shift towards more 'flexible working'.
Around 1,500 staff members at their Broadland Business Park site will be relocated to the offices in Surrey Street in Norwich City centre.
The firm say that this will allow staff to choose a mix of home and office working.
The city council has welcomed the move, which echoes a similar approach being taken by the council in response to the pandemic.
With the easing of lockdown, this is a vital time in the city’s recovery from Covid and Aviva’s decision to retain East Anglia’s regional capital city as a key location is a clear indication of ongoing support for local businesses on the high street. Continued investment in Norwich will be crucial to helping us deliver some of the key themes and aspirations set out in Norwich’s 2040 City Vision.
Aviva's property director, Karen Paterson, says the company wants their work spaces to inspire "creativity and collaboration".
As a modern employer, we want to provide our people with flexible working arrangements while ensuring we meet the needs of our customers. In future we believe most of our people will choose a mix of home and office working and as a result we are able to consolidate our property requirements and base all of our Norwich colleagues in our city centre site.