Norwich-based insurance firm Aviva announces closure of one of its offices

Norwich-based insurance firm Aviva has announced that it will be closing one of its offices as part of a shift towards more 'flexible working'.

Around 1,500 staff members at their Broadland Business Park site will be relocated to the offices in Surrey Street in Norwich City centre.

The firm say that this will allow staff to choose a mix of home and office working.

The firm wants to encourage 'flexible working'. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The city council has welcomed the move, which echoes a similar approach being taken by the council in response to the pandemic.

With the easing of lockdown, this is a vital time in the city’s recovery from Covid and Aviva’s decision to retain East Anglia’s regional capital city as a key location is a clear indication of ongoing support for local businesses on the high street. Continued investment in Norwich will be crucial to helping us deliver some of the key themes and aspirations set out in Norwich’s 2040 City Vision. Alan Waters, leader of the city council

Around 1,500 staff members will be relocated to the offices in Norwich City centre. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Aviva's property director, Karen Paterson, says the company wants their work spaces to inspire "creativity and collaboration".