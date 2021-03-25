Plan to create insect 'super highways' to help struggling pollinators

Watch Natalie Gray's report from Bergh Apton in Norfolk

Credit: Drone pictures by Graeme Taplin Drone Photography

A wildlife charity has launched a project to create insect superhighways to help struggling pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Buglife, based in Cambridgeshire, is creating a network of pollinator-friendly corridors known as B-Lines.

Anthony Davy, Emeritus Professor of Ecology at the University of East Anglia, said: "Pollinators are on a downward trend globally.

"If they're not able to get pollen and nectar, not able to get food for their larvae, we're going to lose them fairly rapidly over the next few decades."

The Bergh Apton Conservation Trust is helping to create B-Lines. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Insect populations are declining because of habitat loss and climate change.

The B-Lines project will help connect wildlife-friendly habitats and allow pollinating insects to move more easily to new sites.

One of the groups involved in the B-Lines project is the Bergh Apton Conservation Trust in South Norfolk.

Professor Davy said: "We are launching this major new initiative to help Norfolk's pollinators and other wildlife.

"We want to work with landowners, large and small, with local councils and individuals in their own gardens.

"Everybody can do something to help by not using pesticides, leaving wild patches for habitat and growing plants that benefit pollinators."

The charity Buglife want to create a network of 'Insect super highways'. Credit: Buglife

The Bergh Apton Conservation Trust is creating a pollinator-friendly corridor along the River Chet.

They are working to improve habitats for bees, hoverflies, butterflies and other pollinating insects along a 17km stretch of the Chet - from its source in Poringland to Hardley, where it meets the Yare.

The project has also seen the Bergh Apton nature reserve, a key site for pollinators, double in size to 22 acres.