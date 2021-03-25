Pressure on the cistern: Use of water rocketed during pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed many things - from the way we shop, to the way we work, travel, energy usage and now - the way we use water.

Researchers from Cranfield University found household water consumption changed significantly after the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Using data from smart meters the study found that our water usage shifted from predominantly higher usage early in the morning to multiple peaks and continued demand throughout the day.

The study used machine learning algorithms to analyse and identify patterns in hourly water consumption data from 11,528 households in the East of England between January and May last year.

The study used data from smart meters Credit: Anglian Water

The research, the first of its kind in the UK, was designed to quantify network consumption and to look at different behaviours and usage patterns.

Among the findings were that people were getting up later - there was a sharp decrease in water usage between 7 and 8am, and there was an overall increase in household consumption from March to May 2020 compared to the same period in 2019

Halidu Abu-Bakar, PhD researcher in the Cranfield Centre for Competitive Creative Design said lockdown had led to an increase in household water demand, exacerbating existing pressure on supplies.

Having knowledge of these patterns provides a solid framework for peak demand management and can help utility companies to forecast consumption, especially at unusual times such as pandemics, droughts and when there are seasonal variations. Halidu Abu-Bakar, PhD researcher

The research could be vital in helping water companies make strategic decisions.

This data-driven characterisation of household clusters and understanding the impact of these unique patterns of behaviour on network demand can help in the design of demand forecasting and intervention that targets households on the basis of their shared cluster characteristics Professor Stephen Hallett, Cranfield University

The research used anonymised smart meter data and was supported by the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).