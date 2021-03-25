Renewable energy group predicts jobs bonanza in wind energy

Thousands of new jobs and billions of pounds of new investment will be generated by offshore wind farms over the next five years.

That's the claim being made in new research published by the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC).

Currently around 26,000 people work in the industry here in the UK. The group predicts this will swell to just over 69,000 by 2026.

And according to the OWIC, many of the jobs will come to our region, as well as Yorkshire and The Humber, East Anglia and Scotland.

Graph predicting jobs growth Credit: OWIC

It comes after a number of major projects have been completed off coastline of Norfolk, Essex and Suffolk.

Just last year a new £2.5 billion offshore wind farm off the Suffolk coast was completed after three years of construction.

The first of East Anglia ONE's wind turbines could produce enough energy for 85 percent of households in Norfolk and Suffolk.

And more than 200 new turbines are set to be put up in the East Anglia ONE , TWO, and THREE projects in the southern North Sea – known as the East Anglia Hub.

Offshore wind turbine Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/Press Association Images

According to the study - which claims to be the most comprehensive ever conducted in the UK over the economic benefits of offshore wind - many of the new jobs will come from supply chain companies, with a roughly a third expected to be generated by developers and wind farm operators.

Currently the east of England also just 10% of the total wind farm jobs market.

The Industry Chair of OWIC Danielle Lane, UK Country Manager for Vattenfall, said:

“We offer opportunities to people from all backgrounds and with qualifications at every level to work in an industry which is playing a crucial role in tackling dangerous climate change, enabling us to meet the Government’s net zero emissions target as fast as possible.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: