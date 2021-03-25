Norwich City winger Onel Hernández was involved in a bizarre race against time to make his international debut for Cuba, after a volcanic ash cloud left him stranded in Mexico.

The volcanic activity grounded planes at Guatemala's La Aurora International Airport, which meant Hernández had to wait to get into the country.

He eventually arrived at the stadium for the world cup qualifier against Guatemala just moments before half-time, and after a brief warm-up, was introduced for the second period.

The 28-year-old couldn't inspire his country to a win though as Cuba slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

The match was a historic occasion for Cuba after they decided to call-up professional players residing outside of the country for the first time.

It meant Hernández, who was born in Cuba but grew up in Germany, could finally make his international bow.

He was initially called-up to the squad in November 2018, but the offer was later rescinded.