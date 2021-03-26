Dog stolen from Suffolk reunited with owners after raid in Surrey

A dog stolen during a burglary in Suffolk in July 2020 has been reunited with her owners after 8 months.

Willow, a 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel, was one of 10 dogs seized by Sussex Police during a search warrant at a site in Surrey.

Her owners, who do not wish to be identified, travelled to Sussex yesterday to be reunited with their much-cherished pet.

After eight months we thought we would never see her again, and we hope it will give other dog owners faith that they can be found and this is taken seriously Willow's owners

An investigation is currently underway by detectives, who have been working closely with specialist Rural Crime Team officers and police forces across the country, to help identify the remaining dogs and their lawful owners.

Following the recovery of Willow, Suffolk Police are looking to explore developments in the burglary investigation and are working closely with Sussex Police to assist us with our ongoing investigation Det Chief Inspector John Wallace

A 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.