Oundle and Holkham beach named among UK's best under-the-radar destinations

Oundle in Northamptonshire and Holkham beach in Norfolk have been named as some of Britain's hidden gems in a new list put together by travel company Lonely Planet.

The places came fourth and ninth respectively in the list of under-the-radar destinations for people to visit once Covid restrictions are lifted.

Holkham is widely considered to be one of the best beaches in East Anglia and famously featured in the film 'Shakespeare in Love', while Oundle is known for its limestone buildings and Georgian streets.

Holkham beach in Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Top 10 off the beaten track destinations

1.Craigievar Castle, Alford, Scotland

2.Portmeirion, Wales

3.Tresco Abbey Gardens, Isles of Scilly

4.Oundle, Northamptonshire, England

5.Benmore Botanic Garden, Strath Eachaig, Scotland

6.Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) from the quieter Rhyd Ddu Path, Wales

7.Howtown & Martindale, Cumbria, England

8.Lincolnshire Wolds

9.Holkham Beach, Norfolk, England

10.Marshwood Vale, Dorset

Craigievar Castle in Scotland topped the list which featured smartphone images of the top 10 destinations.

It's hoped the photos will inspire people to visit when it's safe to do so.

"London has always dominated tourism in the UK, and for good reason, but the entire country is overflowing with historic sites and natural wonders," Tom Hall, VP Experience at Lonely Planet, said.

"The pandemic caused us all to pause and re-evaluate how we travel, and I think now is the perfect time to update that bucket list with some of these under-the-radar places you might have overlooked in the past."