Outdoor sports across the region set to return next week
Watch our report from Sarah Cooper in Northamptonshire
Preperations are underway across the east as lockdown restrictions start to ease next week with outdoor sports resuming and people ableto meet outdoors either in groups of six or as two households.
Those meetings include in private gardens as the Government attempts to ease restrictions over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
At Oundle Golf Club in Northamptonshire the first round tees off at half 7 in the morning.
There's been new practice facilities installed, we've done a lot of work on bridges, things that you don't get a chance to do when you're worried about golf balls flying in from all directions! So, yeah, some positives and we're really looking forward to getting back out on the course
At Fynn Valley Golf Club in Ipswich only people who book online will be allowed back from Monday .
The clubhouse and all of the indoor hospitality will stay shut.
The nets are back up at Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club in Bedfordshire, but while people will be able to play tennis normal service won't resume for some time.
We have to keep the social distancing sensible, which means at the moment you aren't allowed to go in the club house unless you need to go to the toilet, so everything will be outside
A Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge it has taken a week to refill the pool.
They plan to re-open on 2nd April, which is 5 weeks earlier than normal.
A lot of work has gone into it, in terms of draining it down to how it is over the winter, getting everything out, getting it repainted, and then filling it back up, so the disinfections all happening at the moment, and the staff training in the next couple of days, then we will be ready for that Friday, at 7am
Monday marks the end of the stay at home message, however people are being urged to be sensible, maintain social distancing and keep to the new rules.
It is important not to confuse the road map out and the relaxations we are seeing with any sense that the virus is not still with us, because as soon as any relaxations happen, the virus is likely to spread while we all must enjoy and benefit from the relaxations, it's really important we recognise that the virus is still there and the virus will spread if we are not careful