Outdoor sports across the region set to return next week

Watch our report from Sarah Cooper in Northamptonshire

Preperations are underway across the east as lockdown restrictions start to ease next week with outdoor sports resuming and people ableto meet outdoors either in groups of six or as two households.

Those meetings include in private gardens as the Government attempts to ease restrictions over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Oundle Golf Club Credit: ITV Anglia

At Oundle Golf Club in Northamptonshire the first round tees off at half 7 in the morning.

There's been new practice facilities installed, we've done a lot of work on bridges, things that you don't get a chance to do when you're worried about golf balls flying in from all directions! So, yeah, some positives and we're really looking forward to getting back out on the course Garry Asbery, Captain, Oundle Golf Club

Fynn Valley Golf Club Credit: ITV Anglia

At Fynn Valley Golf Club in Ipswich only people who book online will be allowed back from Monday .

The clubhouse and all of the indoor hospitality will stay shut.

Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club Credit: ITV Anglia

The nets are back up at Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club in Bedfordshire, but while people will be able to play tennis normal service won't resume for some time.

We have to keep the social distancing sensible, which means at the moment you aren't allowed to go in the club house unless you need to go to the toilet, so everything will be outside Terry Mabbitt, Head Coach, Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club

Jesus Green Lido Credit: ITV Anglia

A Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge it has taken a week to refill the pool.

They plan to re-open on 2nd April, which is 5 weeks earlier than normal.

A lot of work has gone into it, in terms of draining it down to how it is over the winter, getting everything out, getting it repainted, and then filling it back up, so the disinfections all happening at the moment, and the staff training in the next couple of days, then we will be ready for that Friday, at 7am Daryl Emes, Manager, Jesus Green Lido

Monday marks the end of the stay at home message, however people are being urged to be sensible, maintain social distancing and keep to the new rules.