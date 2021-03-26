Revised plans for bypass to end Long Stratton traffic to be lodged in spring

Revised plans for a Norfolk bypass will be put forward in spring - marking the beginning of the end for decades-long traffic woes.

The proposed changes to plans for a £37.4m bypass at Long Stratton are expected to be submitted by the middle of May 2021, to South Norfolk Council.

The changes have come about in response to consultations held with public and local councils.

The proposed amendments include:

An overbridge across the new bypass in place of the proposed Hall Lane roundabout.

A dedicated pedestrian overbridge.

Moving the Rhees Green roundabout further south, on the alignment of Edges Lane.

Adding more community facilities, including sports pitches, open space, primary school site and surface water drainage.

Increased circular walking/cycle routes to create more sustainable development.

The new designs, submitted by Norfolk Homes Ltd and Norfolk Land Ltd, will face more public consultation even after the revisions are submitted to South Norfolk Council.

The original plans were submitted three years ago, after years of residents raising concerns about the level of traffic going through the town - they also included:

1,875 Houses

12.5 Hectares of employment land

Long Stratton district councillor Alison Thomas welcomed the new plans.

It's great news for the whole community, it will improve the air quality in the town, the lives of residents and people who travel north-south from Norfolk to Suffolk. Alison Thomas, Long Stratton District Councillor

James Nicholls, commercial director for Norfolk Homes, hopes that they will get planning approval after formally submitting the amendments.

A huge amount of work has taken place in the background over the last 18 months and we feel we are entering into the finishing straight with regard to this long-sought project. James Nicholls, Commercial Director for Norfolk Homes

The target date for construction is mid-2023, with the road open to traffic before the end of 2024