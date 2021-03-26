'They changed my life' - former soldier steps out to support golf charity

- Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

A former soldier who broke his back serving in Afghanistan is saying a fundraising thank-you to the charity which helped him get his life back.

Del Sullivan, from Sprowston near Norwich, is walking seven marathons in seven days to support the On Course Foundation, which uses golf to help wounded veterans.

The charity helped support him when he was discharged from the army five years ago.

An explosion in Afghanistan shattered part of his spine and left him feeling physically and mentally broken.

"I wasn't in a good place," he said. "I wasn't a good husband or father. I couldn't get myself dressed. I couldn't play with my children. I couldn't go out with the wife.

"It was the toughest time of my life. People say when you leave the army it's hard and I never realised how hard it actually was."

The On Course Foundation introduced Del to golf and helped get him his current job at Barnham Broom Golf Club in Norfolk.

"They changed my life," he said. "Not just my life but my family's life and my children's life."

Del's seven marathons will all start from different golf courses in Norfolk. He'll finish on the 18th at Barnham Broom on Good Friday.He's calling it the March for Mulligans. That's golfing terminology for what he feels gave him a second chance.

Del has so far raised almost £7,000. To donate visit his online fundraiser.