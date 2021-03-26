Thousands across the east rediscover joys of walking

Prompted by the lockdowns and the 'stay local' message, thousands of people have rediscovered the joys of walking in the countryside of East Anglia over the last year.

It's become such a popular past-time that one group in Northamptonshire's seen its membership grow rapidly, while in Norfolk online videos walking around the coastline have been viewed 2 million times around the world.

It started off as daily exercise, but as the year wore on, walking came to represent freedom, freshness and a way to improve our mental health.

Upton Country Park Credit: ITV Anglia

Upton Country Park stretches over 165 hectares, close to Northampton town centre, and has become a popular place to exercise during lockdown, with walking being the workout of choice for many.

Dave Askew's walking website has taken off in the last 12 months.

Since Covid's come in, the group's really exploded. In May I think we had about 3,000 members, this week we actually hit 20,000 Dave Askew

The website itself received more than half a million visitors last year and Dave started it when he was struggling with his mental health.

He says he wasn't getting out and getting fresh air, but as soon as he got out on regular walks he started to feel a lot better.

Now he says he gets a lot of feedback from members of his group saying it has helped them as well.

All the walks on the group are done by pictures instead of maps

It's just fantastic that you can go on the website, have a look, find a walk that you can do from your doorstep or is really local and just go and do it Penny Gasson

Walking in Upton Country Park Credit: ITV Anglia

Dave's hoping to organise some group walks when its allowed and by the end of the year, he's aiming to write up a walk for every part of Northamptonshire. Groups walks with Norfolk Ramblers have been on and off since last March because of restrictions.

It's hoped they can start restart next month and the number of people interested is growing

I live on my own and work on my own but when I get out walking all my worries, all my concerns tend to drift out my mind and you can focus on the nature around you. It's been a lifeline for me Richard May, Chair of Norfolk Ramblers

Walking along the coast at Hunstanton Credit: ITV Anglia

I think for some people it has been a discovery. Once they have tried it and seen the benefits, the physical and physiological, they just want to do it more Marita Coltrane, Norfolk Ramblers

Tim Lindon was made redundant last year and has turned his love of walking into online videos which have now been watched 2 million times all over the world.

Beeston Bump in North Norfolk Credit: ITV Anglia

They are a window to the world for those who haven't been able to leave their homes and one of the places he discovered during lockdown was Beeston Bump near Sheringham.