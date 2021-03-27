New app to test children's eye sight from home for those who've missed eye tests

Schoolchildren who've missed out on eye tests because of the pandemic can now be screened via an app developed by experts at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

'DigiVis' allows parents to accurately test their child's eyesight via a smart device. After the app is setup it automatically works out the smallest size letter that can be recognised, a measurement called visual acuity.

Poor vision affects on in five children and if these problems are detected late, it can in extreme circumstances cause life long sight loss.

It's quite devastating actually, when you think of the numbers of kids that we can't see and of course six months delay to them could be half their lives, so it's a really big impact, because the thing with paediatric, childrens eye problems, is that if you don't catch them quickly and then delay the treatment that it could result in life long sight loss. Dr Louise Allen, Addenbrooke's Hospital

Testing done in a child's first year of school enables detection of poor vision, which affects one in every five UK children, at a time when it can be successfully

They can often be treated with glasses or patching, but if these problems are detected late, life-long sight loss can result.

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge is collaborating with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Healthy Child programme screening team, Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, and the county's community and hospital NHS trusts to provide this pioneering digital technology solution for schoolchildren who have missed screening during the Covid restrictions.