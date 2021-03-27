Watch and interview with Matt Hughes, his son Charlie has a severe form of epilepsy

The parents of a toddler from Norwich, who can have up to fifty seizures a day, are welcoming new guidance over the use of medicinal cannabis oil.

Charlie Hughes has West syndrome, which is a severe type of epilepsy. His parents Matt and Ali, who've had to rely on private prescriptions, have been fighting for access to the drug on the NHS.

Medicinal cannabis oil. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Now regulators have updated their guidance to make it clear it can be prescribed in appropriate cases.