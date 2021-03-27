Parents of toddler with severe epilepsy welcome new guidance on medicinal cannabis oil
Watch and interview with Matt Hughes, his son Charlie has a severe form of epilepsy
The parents of a toddler from Norwich, who can have up to fifty seizures a day, are welcoming new guidance over the use of medicinal cannabis oil.
Charlie Hughes has West syndrome, which is a severe type of epilepsy. His parents Matt and Ali, who've had to rely on private prescriptions, have been fighting for access to the drug on the NHS.
Now regulators have updated their guidance to make it clear it can be prescribed in appropriate cases.
We are very pleased that finally this court case has come to a satisfactory end and we hope this will give paediatric doctors more confidence in prescribing on the NHS, on an individual basis for patients like Charlie who have shown amazing results on medicinal cannabis.