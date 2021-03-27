The Harwich Harbour Ferry is back in the water once again after it was badly damaged by storms in September 2020.

An online fund-raising appeal began shortly after to pay for the repairs, raising £12,000.

The ferry has been on test runs ready for it to return to service on Monday 29th March.

Watch footage of the ferry during the storms in September 2020

It's an absolute delight to be back, especially on time. We wanted to start on Monday and there was a lot of work, a lot of damage and everything is replaced and renewed. We wouldn't have done it without all this support and it showed us how important it is for locals. Christian Zemann, Owner of Harwich Harbour Ferry

The foot and bicycle ferry provides a vital service linking the communities of Felixstowe, Shotley and Harwich. Every year around 30,000 people use the service.