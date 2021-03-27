More than 500 councillors are due to be elected to councils in Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk on Thursday 6 May.

County councils across the Anglia region are responsible for spending billions of pounds of taxpayers money each year on local services like education, social care, transport, libraries, trading standards, waste management and in many cases the local fire service.

County council elections are held over four years with the last set in May 2017.

Northamptonshire County Council and all seven district councils in the county are being disbanded this year and being replaced by two new unitary councils - in North and West Northamptonshire.

All the county councils in the Anglia region have an overall majority of Conservative councillors.

Of the 430 county councillors elected in the area in 2017, 293 of them were Conservative with 62 Labour and 58 Liberal Democrats. The Green Party has four elected councillors with 13 Independents across the area. UKIP lost all 48 of their county council seats in 2017.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a backlog of local elections with dozens of council contests and the Police & Crime Commissioner elections postponed from 2020 along with a clutch of by-elections where councillors have retired, resigned or passed away.

All these elections will be held on Thursday 6 May under many Covid restrictions which will affect campaigning, voting and the results process.

At polling stations, voters will need to wear face coverings and social distance measures will be in place along with hand sanitisers. They will be asked to bring their own pens or pencils to mark ballot papers. A greater number are expected to apply for a postal vote.

BEDFORDSHIRE

There is no county council in Bedfordshire. The three unitary authorities in the county - Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton - do not have widespread elections although there will be two by-elections for Luton Borough Council.

There is an election for the Police & Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Cambridgeshire County Council currently has a Conservative administration with an overall majority of eight seats.

There are a total of 61 councillors facing election on Thursday 6 May.

At the last election in May 2017, the Conservative won 36 of the 61 seats with an overall vote share of 40%. The Liberal Democrats won 30% of the votes and took 15 seats.

Labour won seven seats and there were three Independent candidates elected.

Based on the 2017 results, the most vulnerable Conservative electoral division is Cottenham & Willingham where the Liberal Democrats were behind by just two votes.

Labour were ahead of an Independent candidate in Castle division in Cambridge by just 27 votes. The Liberal Democrats won Gamlingay by just 57 votes ahead of the Conservatives.

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Cambridgeshire County Council electoral ward in 2017 and the percentage majority

ESSEX

Essex County Council currently has a Conservative administration with an overall majority of 30 seats.

There are a total of 75 councillors facing election on Thursday 6 May.

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Essex County Council electoral division in 2017 and the percentage majority

HERTFORDSHIRE

Hertfordshire County Council currently has a Conservative administration with an overall majority of 20 seats.

There are a total of 78 councillors facing election on Thursday 6 May.

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Hertfordshire County Council electoral division in 2017 and the percentage majority

NORFOLK

Norfolk County Council currently has a Conservative administration with an overall majority of 23 seats.

There are a total of 83 councillors facing election on Thursday 6 May.

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Norfolk County Council electoral division in 2017 and the percentage majority

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

In Northamptonshire, the County Council effectively went bankrupt in 2018 and had to be bailed out by the government.

As a consequence, the County Council and all seven of the district councils in Northamptonshire are being replaced by two new unitary authorities.

Previously the running of local services in the county were split between the county and the district councils with districts running things like housing, recycling and rubbish collection, planning applications and collecting the Council Tax. In future, all services in Northamptonshire will be run by two new councils:

North Northamptonshire - Corby, East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough

West Northamptonshire - Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire

There will be 78 councillors elected in North Northamptonshire with three each representing the 26 existing county council electoral areas. In West Northamptonshire, there will be 93 councillors for the 31 electoral divisions.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk County Council currently has a Conservative administration with an overall majority of 24 seats.

There are a total of 75 councillors facing election on Thursday 6 May.

The interactive map shows the party winner in each Suffolk County Council electoral division in 2017 and the percentage majority