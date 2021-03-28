Businesses in Cambridge join forces to show they're safe as restrictions ease

Businesses across Cambridge are joining forces to show they're Covid secure as restrictions start to ease.

Industrial foggers are being used to make accomodation safe when self catering lets can reopen from April 12th.

A number of shops and firms involved in tourism are joining the 'Safe and Open Cambridge' campaign.

Hundreds of thousands of travellers from the UK and overseas bring millions of pounds into the Cambridge economy. They support so much of what makes the city world famous Suzanne Emerson, Your Space

All the businesses taking part in the 'Safe and Open Cambridge' campaign have spent thousands of pounds to make sure they are Covid safe when they can re-open.

The group says it has been a challenging year, but it's vital they start to attract people back, and are calling for more businesses in Cambridge to join the campaign.

Visitors are vital for so many businesses in Cambridge, but not only from a financial but also from a cultural as well as historical point of view Ildiko Bognar, Culinaris

Apartments which can be let by members of the same household are being regularly deep cleaned by an industrial fogger which is a device which is used in hospitals, it kills coronavirus both in the air and on surfaces.

Fogging has been shown to kill any traces of the Covid-19 virus in the air, and on surfaces