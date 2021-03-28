Raffy's mother Jo Sullivan spoke to ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper

The family of a woman from Cambridge who was killed in a hit and run in Qatar have launched a campaign to fight for justice.

The driver of the car was given a two month jail sentence, but the family of 21-year old Raffy Tsakanika don't believe he's spent any time behind bars.

The kindest most considerate, loving, fun person, she's just missed so much. I hate talking about her in the past because it doesn't seem real. Jo Sullivan, Raffy's mother

The man who killed Raffy in a high speed hit and run in Qatar two years ago only got a two month jail sentence. In the UK he could have got up to fourteen years.

Raffy's mother Jo wants the case reopened. She believes the sentence was so light because Raffy was British.

Raffy's brother Manny Tsakanika and her mother Jo Sullivan Credit: ITV News Anglia

The family is now calling for the travel advice for Qatar to be changed.

There should be a huge warning about people going there, people should be aware that if you are going, if things do go wrong, then no-one's really going to help you. Manny Tsakanika, Raffy's brother

The foreign office have requested a meeting with Qatari authorities to discuss Raffy's death. Her family say they won't rest until she gets justice.