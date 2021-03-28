Man left unconscious after serious sexual assault in Newmarket

A man in his 30's is being given support after being the victim of a serious sexual assault and left unconscious in Newmarket.

The attack happened near the town's skate park close to George Lambton Avenue sometime late on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday morning.

It's thought the victim was unconscious for a while before he was able to report it to police.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers, while detectives are making enquiries in the area.

Suffolk police are appealing for people to come forward if they either saw the incident or anything suspicious in the area, particularly between 10.45pm on Wednesday 24th March and 1am on Thursday 25th March