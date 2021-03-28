Suffolk has highest proportion of people vaccinated against coronavirus

Suffolk has the highest proportion of people vaccinated against coronavirus in the UK.

Six in every ten people in Suffolk and North East Essex have now received their first injection.

A Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting heard that more than half a million people in the county have now had a jab, with 60% of the population of Suffolk and North East Essex (SNEE) having had a first dose.

That makes it the top in the UK as of March 25th for vaccinating the top nine priority groups: the over 50s, care home residents and those most at risk.

an amazing position to be in, that we have got Norfolk and Waveney and SNEE battling between first, second and third nationally. Matthew Hicks, Leader of Suffolk County Council

We have done half a million first doses across Suffolk and North East Essex and around 60% of our population has now had a first vaccine. Richard Watson, Deputy Chief Exec, Suffolk & North East Essex CCG

In Norfolk and Waveney, 61% of adults have received a first dose compared to the 52% England average.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said Suffolk's vaccination efforts had been "one of the best, if not the best, across the whole of the UK."

Health chiefs say with supplies expected to be limited during April they will now be focusing on giving people their second jab.