Boat race fans risk £200 fine if they try to watch

Watch our full interview with Anna Bailey Leader of East Cambs District Council

Fans of the Boat Race are being warned they risk a £200 fine if they try to watch the event when it takes place at Ely on Sunday.

East Cambridgeshire Council says despite recent relaxation of coronavirus lockdown rulesit is still too dangerous to allow crowds to gather along the course between the city and nearby Littleport.

Footpaths will be closed while Covid marshalls and staff from the Environment Agency will be out patrolling.

It's the first time the race has been staged away from the Thames since the Second World War when it was also held on the River Great Ouse.