Celebrating the Festival of Colours in lockdown

Watch the full interview with Smita Rajesh from the Chelmsford Hindu Association

Hindu communities around the region have been celebrating Holi known as the Festival of Colours.

But for the second year running public celebrations have been cancelled because of the pandemic, so families have been marking the occasion at home.

The brightly coloured powders used for face painting Credit: ITV Anglia

It is one of the largest Hindu festivals and celebrates the end of winter and the arrival of spring.

It is also an opportunity to put aside old differences and start anew.

Covid restrictions mean that families will have to celebrate the festival on their own Credit: ITV Anglia

We cook lots of food which we share with our families, with our friends, within our community, even people who we've never met before... this is the day when we forgive and forget. Smita Rajesh, Chelmsford Hindu Association

The festival of Holi has become famous around the world with colored powder and water balloons being thrown in huge street festivals. This year even though the pandemic has prevented such celebrations it will still be celebrated on a smaller scale.