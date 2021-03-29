Dr Hilary fronts campaign reminding people across the east not to meet indoors

Watch the full campaign video with ITV's Dr Hilary Jones

Scientists have urged people across the east not to gather indoors, as coronavirus restrictions have been eased to allow people to meet in open spaces.

GP Dr Hilary Jones, has reminded people to "take this next step safely" in a short Government film, which will be broadcast on television, radio and online platforms over the coming weeks.

The short clip animates the spread of coronavirus particles between a group of friends meeting indoors compared with in their garden

It also urges people to open windows to improve ventilation in their homes, and presents the Government's new "Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air" slogan.

This is because smaller droplets and aerosols containing the virus remain suspended in the air longer in enclosed spaces, making it more likely to be inhaled by others, experts have said.

The video is being backed by Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP, Matt Hancock.

We have come so far thanks to the vaccine rollout and that progress must be protected, so let's take this next step safely Health Secretary, Matt Hancock

Groups of up to six or two households can socialise in parks and gardens across the east from today, and sports facilities are allowed to reopen.