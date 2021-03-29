Families reunited as rule of six returns

With outdoor meetings between two households allowed some people across the east picked the beach and others choose private gardens to see close family members for the first time this year .

After a long and difficult winter, Spring was certainly in the air in Felixstowe.

The Matthews family, like so many others were finally reunited for the first time since Christmas.

Just wonderful. I missed all the grandchildren so much, it's just fantastic to be able to come out on a day like this Carolyn Matthews, Grandmother

The Matthews family reunited on the beach at Felixstowe Credit: ITV Anglia

It means the world. It means the fact that we can see, be with the grandchildren now. We've had three months of not self isolating but we've been isolated, we haven't seen many people. To actually come down to Felixstowe is fantastic David Matthews, Grandfather

Families enjoying the beach at Felixstowe Credit: ITV Anglia

We've seen each other on doorsteps, but to actually be together and spend time with everybody is brilliant Julia Matthews, Mother

There were similar scenarios right along the beach as groups of six or two households made the most of today's easing of restrictions.

Enjoying an Ice Cream at Felixstowe Credit: ITV Anglia

Although the stay at home message has come to end, people are being urged to be sensible and maintain social distancing

The sunshine means a lot but it also means that we're going to start getting it back on track and hopefully we'll have a better summer Jessie Fotherby, The Little Ice Cream Company

Queues outside the Fish & Chip shops at luncthime Credit: ITV Anglia

The queues outside the fish and chip shops at luncthime show just how busy they've been too

People can travel down, have a walk, and obviously spend money and it's going to be good for everybody down here Angie Clifton, Fiores Fish and Chip shop

The amusement park will have to wait a little longer, if the Government's road map stays on track they'll be opening their doors in May.

The latest easing of restrictions mean that groups of up to six people or larger groups from a maximum or two households can meet outside including in a private garden.

You can only enter someone else's house if you need to walk through to get to the garden or if you need to use their bathroom.

Social distancing rules must be in place.

The Government's order to 'stay at home' is now replaced with an order to 'stay local' and although there have been no specific rules in place that describe exactly what that means the guidance does say we should "minimise travel wherever possible and should not be staying away from home overnight at this stage".

Ros Taylor-Frost got to meet her great niece Credit: ITV Anglia

In Henlow, Bedfordshire Ros Taylor-Frost got to meet her great niece.