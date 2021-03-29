Flood prevention projects funded for East Anglian coast and inland communities

Several pilot schemes aimed at protecting communities in the east of England from flooding have been given funding by the government.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has committed £150 million towards 25 projects across the UK.

All the schemes are looking at innovative ways to tackle flooding and coastal erosion, according to the government.

The Norfolk and Suffolk coast is the focus of two projects which have been given funding.

One will look at capturing surface water during times of flooding and reusing it to saturate the ground during droughts.

The other is focussed on coastal erosion, with the aim of creating a "community adaptation masterplan" to help people deal with the ongoing effects of climate change.

In Southend and Thurrock, saltmarshes will be established in the Thames Estuary to help reduce flooding. The pilot will also look at how agricultural practices can be changed to reduce pollution.

Inland, a project in Central Bedfordshire is also receiving cash. It will see the implementation of new sensors to manage flood risk analysis.

Meanwhile in Northamptonshire, a scheme there will see a flood warning system created, and more emergency equipment provided to at-risk communities.

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, said: "The innovation programme is extremely exciting as it begins to put new aspects of the national flood and coastal erosion risk strategy to the test.

"What we learn will inform our approach to the climate crisis in the coming decades."

If successful the methods being tested could be used elsewhere in the country.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said: "These 25 projects will not only help to inform future approaches to prepare communities for flooding and coastal change across the country, but also help reinforce the UK’s position as a world leader in innovation and new technology as we build back better."