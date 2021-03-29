Monster problem on roundabout in Northamptonshire

Two lanes of the roundabout where the M1 meets the A45 in Northamptonshire were closed on Monday because a lorry lost most of its load of Monster energy drinks.

Highways England said officers attended the scene with recovery and maintenance crews to clear the spill.

It took a number of hours to clean up as the lorry had been transporting hundreds of cases of the drink. At about 9pm it was reported that it was cleaned up and the road was clear.

On a lighter note, the agency had suggested that their officers will be taking straws with them.