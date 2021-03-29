More than 50 firefighters tackle blaze in Cambridgeshire

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a large fire on an industral estate at Wimblington near Ely in Cambridgeshire.

It started around 10 o'clock this morning on the Eastwood Industrial Estate.

The building on fire at Wimblington Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

People living near to the fire have been advised to keep their soors and windows closed.

The A141 road between March and Chatteris has been closed and there are reports of traffic jams stretching for around a mile.

More than 50 firefighters, including crews from March, Chatteris, Wisbech, Ely, Ramsey, Huntingdon, Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Cottenham are at the scene with support from crews from Norfolk and Lincolshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service says they arrived to find a well developed fire at an industrial unit and they have been working to try and stop it spreading.