A mother from Northamptonshire whose baby son drowned in a bath after she left him unattended has been convicted of unlawful killing by gross negligence.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police she assumed the baby would be safe in his bath seat when she left the room to see to another child.

Phone records showed that she'd been on a 17-minute phone call and sent a WhatsApp Message in the critical moments before she discovered the boy had slipped out of the seat and called 999.

There are no winners in this case and it is so sad that a baby boy who had his whole life ahead of him has been taken away from this world in such a heart-breaking and dreadful way. Detective Sergeant Kerry Chavush, Northamptonshire Police

The woman she was only away for five minutes but at Northampton Crown Court a jury ruled that she was grossly negligent to leave the child, who was less than six months old at the time, alone at all, and that she should not have stepped away. She'll be sentenced in April.