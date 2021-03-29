Norfolk Drag Race star says contract 'huge for non-binary representation'

Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash has been signed to a modelling agency in a move they called "huge for non-binary representation in fashion".

The drag queen, who was runner-up on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, announced on Instagram they had been signed to Next Models, a global modelling agency.

Bimini is the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, from Great Yarmouth.

Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought this possible. This opportunity is a huge crazy, mind-blowing moment. To top it all off they have signed me to the managements main booking list rather than special bookings Bimini Bon Boulash

Bimmi described the move as huge for non-binary representation in fashion.

For the average person walking down the road, being seen as androgynous is not easy. There's just not been that many people out and proud as non-binary Bimini Bon Boulash

Bimini, who finished runner-up to Scottish drag queen Lawrence Chaney, was a fan favourite throughout the show, winning praise for their striking take on the challenges.

A mural to celebrate their success on the show was defaced over the weekend.

The work, painted on a Norwich underpass by a local artist with help from a transgender activist, was found covered over on Sunday.

I don't feel anger, I have sympathy. I feel sorry for the people who felt threatened or intimidated by a message portraying love, positivity and kindness Bimini Bon Boulash

Since the series finished two weeks ago, the finalist has also announced their first book, A Drag Queen's Guide To Life.