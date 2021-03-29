Organisers have cancelled the Norwich Pride march due to take place at the end of July, admitting they would not be able to hold it safely then.

The march, which in 2019 attracted over 10,000 people, was scheduled for 31 July but has now been postponed, although Norwich Pride said they were hopeful another date could be found later in 2021.

In an update on the LGBT+ festival's website, organisers wrote: "We are sorry to say that we feel unable to make it happen safely at the end of July 2021.

"Some music festivals and ticketed Pride events are announcing that they plan to go ahead [this summer], but these are not open to everyone.

"The safety of our attendees is absolutely critical, but we do not believe a ticketed march or event would be in the spirit of Norwich Pride, and therefore feel the best decision is to postpone our July march.

"We remain hopeful that we may be able to announce an alternative date for the march later in 2021."

As in 2020, a virtual pride will be held in the city instead, with a variety of online activities already scheduled.

Smaller in-person events will also still be taking place as part of Norwich Pride 2021.