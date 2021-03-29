Outdoor sports resume across east as lockdown eases

People across the east have been taking advantage of the relaxation of lockdown measures as outdoor gatherings and sport events now being allowed.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as golf courses and outdoor pools, reopened after the stay-at-home order came to an end.

Dozens of members of the BMF Bootcamp met at Abington Park in Northampton this morning.

Dozens of members of the BMF Bootcamp met at Abington Park in Northampton Credit: ITV Anglia

They took part in their first military style fitness session this year.

Organisers say although they have run online sessions the outdoor exercise is important for people's mental health as well as their physical fitness.

Lockdown has felt like a really long time, members have felt this lockdown has hit them hard, everyone was really keen to get back Nick Archer, BMF Bootcamp

Beccles Lido in Suffolk Credit: ITV Anglia

Swimmers returned to outdoor pools, many of which opened earlier in the year than they would normally, so people could take advantage of the new rules.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 24 degrees in parts of the region this week. At Beccles Lido in Suffolk, people were queuing for a swim from seven o'clock this morning.

The pool normally has capacity for 150 swimmers, but that's been restricted to 30 so people can maintain a safe distance

To finally get open is fantastic. If only we could have more people in the pool, but sadly with social-distancing, even now we're open, income is massively down on what it would normally be Shaun Crowley, Chief Executive, Beccles Lido

Soccer schools returned to the Nest near Norwich Credit: ITV Anglia

Soccer schools returned to the Nest near Norwich which is run by the Community Sport Foundation.

They're running 36 sessions for children over the next 8 days.

Numbers have been limited for safety reasons but it has meant small groups of children have been able to enjoy organised sport and training.

This is now getting them out from the four walls they've seen at home, or maybe school for the last three weeks since they've been back, and they can enjoy the fresh air and enjoy the teamwork aspect and learning how to socialise again Joe Harvey, Community Sport Foundation

Golfers getting back in the swing at Oundle Golf Course Credit: ITV Anglia

However the Prime Minister is urging everyone to remain cautious, especially with coronavirus cases rising across Europe.

Despite today's easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Football and cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts, outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and sailing clubs are now free to reopen after months of being shut.

Organised team sports can also resume outdoors, meaning grassroots competitions can take place ahead of the Easter break without the need for social distancing.

The next step in the road map to easing lockdown is April 12th, which is earmarked for non-essential shops to reopen along with outdoor hospitality, including pubs and restaurants.