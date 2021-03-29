Snack munching poker players aim to deal ace for cancer charity

Seven friends from Lingwood near Acle in Norfolk, who share a love of poker and snacks plan to run six marathons each for a cancer charity after one of them lost his mother to the disease.

The group, who call themselves The House of Snacks, have continued to meet virtually to play poker through lockdown.

Carpenter Graham Preston lost his mother to bowel cancer last July and, when he told his friends of his challenge to support Cancer Research UK, they agreed to join him.

The seven men, aged between 40 and 51, plan to run a marathon each month from January to June this year, with their efforts drawing messages of support from a series of top poker players.

We don't take ourselves seriously and there is far more beer drunk and snacks eaten than actual poker playing but we do enjoy it and there is a lot of teasing and banter thrown around Graham Preston

The House of Snacks team playing online Credit: Cancer Research UK

They have been completing their 26.2-mile runs around Lingwood and Mr Preston says they often get a cheer and wave from people in the village.

The six other players, Carl Eady, Phil Barnes, Carl Johnson, Pete Daines, Rob Dye, and Steve D'Souza, have raised more than £3,000 to date.

Mr Preston said that months after his mother's death the grief is still very raw but he has found that the best way to deal with those moments is to channel his energy into helping others

Top British poker player Stephen Chidwick and a series of international PokerStars ambassadors, have sent messages of support and pledged to donate.

You can see the team's donation page here