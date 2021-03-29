Vandalism means golf club can't reopen

A golf club near Norwich which had planned to reopen today has been forced to stay closed because of vandalism overnight.

Members at Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club had been told that there would be limited opening to they could maintain social distancing and keep players safe.

However those hopes were dashed this morning when the club discovered that 5 of their greens had been vandalised.

In a statement on social media the club says that they have reported the vandalism to Norfolk Police and they won't be able to open today.