121 year old chocolate from Boer War discovered in helmet case in Norfolk

121-year-old chocolate has been discovered inside a helmet case from the Boer War, in Norfolk.

The remarkable find was still in its original tin and wrapper when it was discovered in the attic of the National Trust’s Oxburgh Hall.

It was part of a batch commissioned by Queen Victoria to boost morale for the Boer War troops in South Africa in 1900.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The chocolate and helmet belonged to the 8th Baronet, Sir Henry Edward Paston-Bedingfeld, who fought in the Second Boer War (1899-1902).

The discovery was made among the belongings of his daughter, Frances, which are being catalogued following her death in 2020.

By the turn of the century, Henry was a Major in the militia of the King’s Liverpool Regiment and fought in the Boer War. He was still in South Africa when his father died in 1902, which is when he returned to England and to Oxburgh Hall, aged 42. We can only assume that the 8th Baronet kept the chocolate with the helmet as a memento of his time in the Boer War. Anna Forrest, the National Trust’s Cultural Heritage Curator

It was intended that every soldier and officer would receive a box with the inscription 'South Africa 1900' and 'I wish you a happy New Year' in the Queen's handwriting.

Queen Victoria commissioned the country's three principal chocolate manufacturers, Cadbury, Fry and Rowntree, to make the order.

The tins themselves were never branded so it is unclear which of the three manufacturers made the chocolate discovered at Oxburgh.

100,000 Tins were produced.

Each tin contained a half-pound of plain chocolate. Credit: National Trust

As it was a gift from the Queen, many soldiers preserved their tins, with some posting them back home for safekeeping.

While some tins have survived, few can be traced to their original recipient, and fewer still contain the chocolate more than 120 years later.

Although the items are not currently on display, the hope is that they will be at some point in the future.