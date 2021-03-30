'Good Luck Mrs Currie': Much-loved Suffolk lollipop lady retires after 23 years

Watch this report by ITV Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A much-loved lollipop lady from Suffolk has decided to retire after nearly 23 years of helping children cross the road safely.

Beryl Currie has been a familiar face in the market town of Beccles but has now decided it is time for her to stop her lollipop duties and hang up her stick for the final time.

The 81-year-old has never taken a day off in the two decades she has been greeting thousands of children at Beccles Primary Academy with a smile.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The teachers and pupils at the school organised a big send-off and surprised Beryl with a party in the playground.

They played music by her favourite singer, Tom Jones, had lots of cake and even some dancing.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Beryl recounts her time as a lollipop lady fondly, no matter the weather.

I've enjoyed it and I couldn't wait to get here. The children have been good and the parents have been good to me. I might have got wet, I got dry, but I have enjoyed it. It has been emotional but they have done me proud. Beryl Currie, Lollipop lady

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Beryl has kept generations of children safe, some are now parents themselves while others have returned to work alongside her.

She started here when I was a wee little child like these ones coming in and out and she has ended and I am a teacher here now. It is fantastic to be here at the start of her crossing career as such and to be here at the end of it. On my first day here as a teacher and she remembered who I was. That is how caring and kind she is. Richard Went, Teacher

Beryl says it was a hard decision to call it a day but she will be back in a new role as a cleaner.