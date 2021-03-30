Greater Anglia reinstate services as timetable starts to return to normal

More trains will run on many of Greater Anglia's rural routes as the operator reinstates services cut due to the pandemic.

In January the company reduced many branch lines to a two-hourly service for most of the day, because of low demand.

On Friday, 2 April the following routes will see those cuts reversed:

Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Sheringham and Cambridge

Ipswich to Felixstowe, Lowestoft and Cambridge

Marks Tey to Sudbury

Wickford to Southminster

Colchester to Walton-on-the-Naze

Manningtree to Harwich

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia's managing director, said: "As well as anticipating forthcoming increases in passenger numbers as we move along the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, we’re monitoring how many customers are using our trains currently, so that we can provide enough services so that travellers can continue to socially distance."

The changes being made on Good Friday mean that 82% of the operator's normal timetable will be running.

Cuts to the routes from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, Cambridge and Southend have not yet been reversed, although Greater Anglia did insist that all reductions in service levels were temporary.

Current government advice says people should minimise the amount they travel, but public transport can be used if necessary.

