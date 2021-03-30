'Life can change within a twinkle of an eye': Covid survivors stories a year on

Watch this report by ITV News Anglia

A year ago this week, the UK passed the milestone of the first thousand people dying with coronavirus.

ITV News Anglia has heard from a handful of those who managed to survive covid - some of them only just.

Our interviews include 36-year-old Philip Kudjoe who's a mental health student nurse from Basildon.

We've also been catching up with 63-year-old client service manager Tony Etheridge from St Albans, as well as 38-year-old warehouse manager Damion Brown from Milton Keynes.

Here are their stories in their own words.

Damion Brown

"I didn't think it was going to get as bad as it got. When people around me were dying, I started to panic."

Philip Kudjoe

"They came in, put me on 80% oxygen straightaway, took me to Basildon hospital, and that's all I can remember."

Tony Etheridge

"Everyone else on that ward seemed to be incubated all asleep, the machines doing their breathing for them and I thought what's happening here, what's happening to me?"

Damion

"It's very difficult at the moment, I can't breath without this, I've tried and it's hard to breathe, so hard to breathe..."

"I called my wife and I explained to her what's going on, my family were like you've got this, and I said no I might die, I might die."

Kat

"The worst part about it was I couldn't just drive there and hold his hand and that's something I've never experienced before in terms of grief."

"I just want everybody to pray and send positive healing our way because this is horrible, I can't visit him and he's scared, the worst week in my life."

Tony

"There was literally people dying on that ward everyday, I got to know the last rites in multiple religions and languages."

"I asked him in layman's terms am I in the woods and he said yes you're well in the woods and we used this everyday and he says no Tony you're still in the woods and the next day you're still in the woods, then one day he says Tony you're in the woods but you can see some fields."

Philip

"I woke up and it felt like I was in another country. I was paralysed from the waist down, I couldn't lift my legs or anything. When I managed to speak to my brother on the phone he told me I'd been in intensive care for a whole month, three weeks of that I was on 80% oxygen, I wasn't breathing for myself, it was very scary."

Tony

"Finally they said I could go home, I can feel how I felt now, I've got a photo of that with my son and of course we couldn't hug each other, I sat in the back of the car, I think we were singing even and we smiled all the way home."

Damion

"I'm so thankful for all the care I got from Milton Keynes hospital, they were amazing, the nurses, the doctors, everyone there was amazing."

Philip

"Absolutely they did a brilliant job to even have the patience to keep me on oxygen that long, the hard work they had to do working on the front line at that crucial moment."

Tony

"They are the most dedicated people, there were nurses that had come back from retirement, there were people who were working when there wasn't enough PPE, my heart goes out to them all, they're amazing people."

Kat

"It doesn't feel like a year ago, it still feels very present, I don't think I'll ever look at things like illnesses in the same way, I will never take my health for granted again."

Tony

"It's made me appreciate life which everyone says who's had a near-death experience but I'm giving the plasma so to help people so to not get into ICU and if they're in ICU, get out even quicker."

Philip

"I've learnt to appreciate every single day, and take it as much as it comes."

Damion

"I suppose being on the brink of death it does open your eyes to humanity and how kind people were to my family and how everyone came together in that first wave. I'd like to hope we take that out of the pandemic and that's something we can learn from it, be compassionate and be kind to people really."

Philip

"I think if we all come together as society and continue appreciating life and loving one another like we did through this pandemic I think it will go a long way to help us. I've learnt to say to my daughter I love you every day because I've learnt that life can change within a twinkle of an eye, anything can happen really so we should learn to appreciate every moment we've got yeah."