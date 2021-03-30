A man and a teenage boy are facing a trial after denying the murder of a pensioner who was found strangled to death at his home.

The body of Donald Ralph, 83, was discovered at his home in Aldham, near Colchester in Essex, on December 29 last year.

A 16-year-old boy, from Leicester, and 28-year-old Leighton Snook, of no fixed address, have denied murdering Mr Ralph on December 28.

The youth defendant entered his plea in person at Ipswich Crown Court and Judge Martyn Levett entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Snook, who was not present for Tuesday's hearing.

Both defendants are jointly charged with the burglary of Mr Ralph's home in when they are alleged to have stolen a Browning shotgun, a Ruger rifle and keys to a vehicle.

They are also jointly charged with theft of a Volvo car belonging to Mr Ralph.

A trial date has been set for June 1st.