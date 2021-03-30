Detectives investigating a serious assault on a 19-year-old man in Northampton are appealing for witnesses and information.

At around 9.30pm on Monday, March 29, the victim was attacked and stabbed twice in Bailiff Street, close to the Racecourse, by a younger teenager who then fled on a bicycle.

After receiving fast aid from police officers at the scene, the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 16-17, of medium build. He wore a black hooded jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, and a surgical-type mask and was carrying a rucksack and was riding a white bicycle.