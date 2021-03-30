A 33-year-old man from Ipswich is to be charged with murder, in connection with the death of a man found unconscious outside his home in the town nearly three years ago.

Clive Wyard who was 74 was found collapsed on his driveway in Valley Road in July 2018.

He had sustained injuries to his head and face, including black eyes, a split cleft lip, a further cut to his lip, a deep cut to his cheek and other cuts to his body. He was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he died 12 days later.

A post mortem examination found that Mr Wyard died as a result of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain.

Now Rhys Burroughs, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, will appear in court in May where he will be formally charged with murder and attempted robbery. He is currently in custody.