More police and covid marshals on beaches across the region from next month

As the region experiences better weather, there is a warning to expect more police and covid marshals on beaches from next month to avoid overcrowding.

Resorts across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex are expecting a huge boom in domestic holidays due to travel restrictions abroad.

Southend, which is the nearest beach to London, will be one of the spots with more police, covid marshals, and a new covid testing centre on the seafront.

I don't know how many visitors and tourists will use it hopefully lots. It's there and people who think 'I wish I had a test', if they're here they can pop in. It's a completely free service. Jacqui Dallimore, Roslin Beach Hotel Manager

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Hotels are filling up quickly which they hope will make up for the Easter trade lost, two years in a row.

The businesses are on their knees, they've lost a whole year of revenue. We want to try and get back to some semblance of normality. Martin Terry, Councillor and Cabinet member for Community Safety

In Great Yarmouth, covid marshals will be out in key tourism hotspots over the Easter weekend.

Yarmouth also has one of the lowest infection rates in the entire country

11.1 cases per 100,000

Tourism bosses have the dilemma of keeping people safe but at the same time wanting businesses to bounce back.

It's an impossible problem, we want the businesses to be up and running and trading but critically the most important message is we want everyone to be safe. Asa Morrison, Visit Great Yarmouth

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Pleasure Beach will re-open on 14 April which would normally welcome 5,000 people a day, but in covid times will see less than half this number.

I mean it's been a long time coming, all Winter we've been wondering what's going to happen and finally we've been given the green light to open. All our staff are really excited and ready to see people finally back at the seaside. Jamie Jones, The Pleasure Beach Director

For now, only day trips to beaches are allowed and the message remains - stay safe - stay apart.