The earliest known self-portrait by the Suffolk born artist, Thomas Gainsborough, is expected to sell for more than £40,000 when it is auctioned in Cambridge in April.

The painter was born in Sudbury in 1727 and went on to become one of Britain's most influential artists.

The picture is believed to be one of Gainsborough's earliest attempts at painting in oil and likely to have been made soon after he moved from Sudbury to London in 1740, aged 13.

This painting represents an exciting glimpse into Gainsborough’s early career and is the first of a series of self-portraits made throughout his life, as well as being thought by scholars to be one of his earliest attempts at working in oil. Nicolas Martineau, Cheffins

"The picture shows an important step in Gainsborough’s development to becoming the leading portraitist in 18th century England and it is a privilege to be offering it here at Cheffins in his native East Anglia,” Nicolas Martineau added.

The painting has previously been exhibited at Tate Britain, The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

The picture will be sold at auction by Cheffins in Cambridge on April 21.