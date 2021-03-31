Orwell Bridge: Upgrade to reduce speed limit during high winds completed

Watch Raveena Ghattaura's full report

If you drive across the Orwell bridge in Suffolk you may notice some new signs.

Lower speed limits have been introduced to stop the bridge closing in windy weather, something that happens on average around three times a year.

Since 2013, that's happened more than 20 times. Traffic is diverted through Ipswich town centre causing gridlock.

Around 60,000 vehicles use the bridge on the A14 near Ipswich every day- four thousand of them travelling from the Port of Felixstowe.

For a long time, local residents and businesses have called for a solution to the closures that cause huge disruption.

New speed limits have been imposed on the bridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When the weather changes so will the speed limit. If winds are forecast to reach between 45 to 60 miles per hour, the speed limit will drop from 60 to 40 so vehicles can cross safely.

However if winds exceed 50 miles per hour, the bridge has to be closed.

Highways England say the new speed limits will reduce disruption

We do understand that people get frustrated. We don't want to close the bridge, it is in our best interest to keep the traffic on the bridge and keep it moving, so we do so when it is really necessary. But now we believe by reducing the speed limit it will enable us to close the bridge less often. We think possibly around half the occasions. maybe even more than that. Martin Fellows, Highways England

Staff at the Suffolk Food Hall have welcomed the changes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The changes are welcome news for bosses here at the Suffolk Food Hall - which sits below the bridge.

Business leaders claim it costs the local economy 1 million pounds in lost trade every time it's shut.

I have seen the signs going up and we are really hoping that will have a positive affect for us. When the bridge is shut, we have obviously a huge loss of trade, it blocks up the town, gridlocks the town, which prevents people getting here therefore we lose custom and money through our tills. Claire Cook, Manager, Suffolk Food Hall

£2 million Spent on the work

18 Electronic signs added

2 Speed cameras installed

2 speed cameras have been added to the bridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said the bridge closures had plagued the town for "too long".

For my constituents, this has been a long time coming and I know that some have been frustrated that a solution wasn’t implemented sooner. But it is great that we finally have a solution in place which will hopefully see an end to the majority of these closures for the future. Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP

It's a big task, but a necessary one, and it's hoped it'll make journeys a lot smoother.

