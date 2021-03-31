Police investigating the cold-case murder of a hairdresser from Norfolk 25 years ago are making a fresh appeal for help with their inquiry from the LGBTQ community.29-year-old Russell Marsom from Hunstanton was found dead in a water-filled ditch by the side of the road on the A10 at Milton near Cambridge in 1996.

Pictures from the scene where Russell was found in 1996. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Russell worked in Norfolk but regularly travelled to Cambridge for nights out.

Police believe there are people from the LGBTQ community who may have information about the case, but who didn't feel able to come forward at the time.

Like all cold cases, the murder of Russell Marsom in 1996 has never been closed and never will be until we bring those responsible to justice. Officers conduct regular reviews of all cold cases in the hope of finding new leads. Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it, could help build a bigger picture and bring Russell’s killer(s) to justice. Mick Flavin, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit

Russell Marsom Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Jesus Green and surrounding Cambridge city areas, including the Dot Cotton Club, between 10pm on Saturday 30 March, 1996, and 10am the following day.

They are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have been travelling in either direction along the A10 at Milton between 9.45pm on Saturday 30 March and 1am on Sunday 31 March 1996, and may have seen a vehicle and/or pedestrian in the area just outside Milton.