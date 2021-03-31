Police investigating cold-case murder of Norfolk hairdresser make fresh appeal for help from LGBTQ community
Police investigating the cold-case murder of a hairdresser from Norfolk 25 years ago are making a fresh appeal for help with their inquiry from the LGBTQ community.29-year-old Russell Marsom from Hunstanton was found dead in a water-filled ditch by the side of the road on the A10 at Milton near Cambridge in 1996.
Russell worked in Norfolk but regularly travelled to Cambridge for nights out.
Police believe there are people from the LGBTQ community who may have information about the case, but who didn't feel able to come forward at the time.
Like all cold cases, the murder of Russell Marsom in 1996 has never been closed and never will be until we bring those responsible to justice. Officers conduct regular reviews of all cold cases in the hope of finding new leads. Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it, could help build a bigger picture and bring Russell’s killer(s) to justice.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Jesus Green and surrounding Cambridge city areas, including the Dot Cotton Club, between 10pm on Saturday 30 March, 1996, and 10am the following day.
They are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have been travelling in either direction along the A10 at Milton between 9.45pm on Saturday 30 March and 1am on Sunday 31 March 1996, and may have seen a vehicle and/or pedestrian in the area just outside Milton.
We appreciate this tragic event happened nearly 25 years ago, but we believe there are people out there who knew Russell and may be able to shed some light on what happened to him. Our investigation can’t bring Russell back, but justice has been a long time coming for Russell and his family and I would urge anyone with information to please come forward and share it with us.